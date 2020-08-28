Man accused of breaking into, damaging Scottsdale Stadium

The man is accused of breaking into Scottsdale Stadium on May 16, police said.

PHOENIX — A man is accused of breaking into and causing about $3,000 worth of damage to a spring training stadium in Scottsdale over the summer.

The Scottsdale Police Department said Friday that the man, who is still on the loose, broke into Scottsdale Stadium near Indian School and Scottsdale roads between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on May 16.

The man was seen on video throwing baseballs on the field and standing on the dugout, police said in a press release.

The man is also accused of breaking into the clubhouse by breaking three windows. He allegedly damaged the players' locker room with a fire extinguisher.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s, medium build, blonde hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with light blue shorts and sandals.