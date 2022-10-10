Phoenix PD treat infant with Narcan, fentanyl found in home

Police say the baby appeared lethargic and had trouble breathing before treating the infant with Narcan, which rapidly reverses the effects of opioids.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police administered Narcan on an infant Monday after the baby showed signs of an opioid overdose.

Officers responded to an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of an injured person. Upon arrival, police discovered a lethargic baby that was having trouble breathing.

The infant was treated with Narcan, also known as naloxone, to reverse the effects of a possible opioid overdose, police said.

A blood test revealed the baby allegedly had traces of fentanyl in its system. A search of the family's apartment turned up evidence of the deadly opioid.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time and the baby is expected to survive.

