1 student dead, 2 hospitalized after possible overdoses at Queen Creek school

Officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old student at Canyon State Academy as a possible overdose.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz — One 16-year-old student is dead and two more were hospitalized late Monday night in what officials are investigating as a possible overdose, authorities said.

According to early information, Queen Creek fire and police responded to Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. for reports that three students were having a medical emergency.

The three students were quickly taken to a local hospital. According to officials, one of those students died at the hospital.

At this time, there is no information on the condition of the other two students.

Authorities said that the situation is being investigated as a possible overdose, but have not shared any further information.

It's not the first death of a student at Canyon State Academy, which is a private residential school for boys. In 2020, a 17-year-old student was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at the school.

The investigation remains ongoing, and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

