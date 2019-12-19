PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man suspected in a recent murder is linked to a sexual assault cold case from nearly two decades ago.

Rodney Vinson,44, is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Javon Hatcher.

Police say Vinson shot Hatcher during an altercation near Ocotillo Road and I-17 Friday night.

Hatcher was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say after Vinson was picked up in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges he was booked for second-degree murder.

Detectives say they connected Vinson to an unsolved sexual assault case from 2001.

Investigators say the sexual assault took place on July 8, 2001 at an apartment near N. 19th and W. Northern avenues. The victim was 16 years old at the time.

