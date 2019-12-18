A former Arizona State football player accused of sexual assault is now facing multiple charges. The allegations date back to 2016 and court documents allege the victims range in age from 26 to 58 years old.

Tranell Morant, 35, was arrested for kidnapping, attempted sexual assault and sexual assault. The assaults allegedly happened in three different cities including Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale.

Morant played for ASU in 2006 after he transferred to the school from Florida after the 2004 season.

In the court documents, one of the victims told police, she and Morant went to three different bars and drank alcohol.

The two then went back to Morant’s apartment in Phoenix according to police reports and that's where one of the alleged assaults happened but the victim was able to escape.

Morant recently went before a judge and stated: "I live my life with integrity and purpose and this is all new for me. Is there anyway you can release me of my own recognizance, I promise you I will show up to my court date, you will never have to worry about me not showing up to my court dates."

He told the judge he'd never been to jail before and was asking for release without bond or conditions. However, the Judge said because of the severity of the allegations he would be held on a $25,000 bond and have electronic monitoring upon release on bond.

Morant is scheduled back in court Wednesday, Dec. 19 for a status hearing and again next week for a hearing.