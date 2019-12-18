A nationally recognized expert on sex offenders is facing sex crime charges of his own, but a panel of treatment providers told 12 News they saw red flags from the beginning.

Kurt Bumby recently consulted Arizona's courts and recommended a number of controversial changes, including eliminating the polygraph test.

The panel of providers who treat juvenile sex offenders in Arizona plus several others 12 New stalked to say a polygraph test is a key tool when it comes to therapy and treatment.

RELATED: Sex offender expert who consulted in AZ now accused of sex crimes against children

One of the providers on the panel told 12 News' Bianca Buono the polygraph test allows them to find out about more victims that were not known before the test.

"Without polygraphs I am certain that harm will come to others that it would not come to if we know who they are," he said.

But the use of that test is at risk because of Bumby's recommendation. Bumby was contracted by the state of Arizona as part of a $281,000 study.

The Arizona Judicial Council voted last week to approve Bumby's recommendations. The same day a warrant was issued for Bumby's arrest.

The sex offender expert is accused of child molestation dating back to 1989.

Aaron Nash of the Arizona courts said it was "news to the court." He says it's too soon to say if the council will reconsider implementing Bumby's recommendations.

"He was presented as a national expert and had been all over the county in different courts as an expert in this field," Nash said. "It raises a lot of questions but so far doesn't answer any."

But the group of treatment providers that spoke with 12 News says Bumby had a clear bias and his report is tainted.