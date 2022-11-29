Police: Pedestrian in wheelchair dead after being struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers

Phoenix police are investigating the death of 40-year-old Jeremy Ortiz who was reportedly struck by two separate drivers who left the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Jeremy Ortiz, 40, died after being struck by two separate hit-and-run drivers over the weekend, Phoenix police said. Now, investigators are looking for the two drivers that fled the scene.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, police responded to a call saying that a man in a wheelchair had been struck by a vehicle near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane.

Officers arrived to find Ortiz injured in the roadway where the Phoenix Fire & Medical Department later pronounced him dead on the scene.

Investigators believe that Ortiz was crossing mid-block when he was struck by two separate vehicles. Right now, it's unclear how long of a time it was between each strike, but police said that both vehicles fled the scene.

The case is being handled as a fatal hit-and-run, and investigations are still underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed