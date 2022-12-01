Police: Pedestrian crash in Laveen Village leaves one man dead

Phoenix police said that 29-year-old Darrle Woody was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.

Phoenix police are investigating a pedestrian crash that left one man dead early Monday morning. Right now, officials say the driver didn't seem to be impaired.

Just before 3 a.m. on Monday, police responded to reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle near South 59th Avenue and West Southern Avenue in Laveen Village.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Darrle Woody was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

The driver remained on the scene and police said that impairment doesn't appear to be a factor.

The crash is still under investigation, and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

