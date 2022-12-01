Police: Pedestrian crash in Laveen Village leaves one man dead

PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast.
Phoenix police are investigating a pedestrian crash that left one man dead early Monday morning. Right now, officials say the driver didn't seem to be impaired.
Just before 3 a.m. on Monday, police responded to reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle near South 59th Avenue and West Southern Avenue in Laveen Village.
The man, later identified as 29-year-old Darrle Woody was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.
The driver remained on the scene and police said that impairment doesn't appear to be a factor.
The crash is still under investigation, and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
