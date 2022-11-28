Van stolen out of Tempe flips during police pursuit

The van was stolen Monday afternoon out of Tempe before it crashed near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A van stolen out of Tempe flipped during a chase along I-17 Monday afternoon with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Tempe police said the van was taken at about 1 p.m. near 3rd Street and Mill Avenue by a male suspect.

DPS troopers spotted the stolen vehicle on I-17 in north Phoenix and proceeded to pursue the van, Tempe police said.

Video footage recorded by the Arizona Department of Transportation shows the white van being chased along the Thunderbird Road on-ramp before flipping on its side.

Tempe police said the suspect was taken into custody shortly after the van crashed. DPS reported the incident as a "non-injury collision."

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous