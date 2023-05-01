Peoria police arrest second fake gas company employee accused of attacking, robbing homeowner

Officers arrested 25-year-old Youngtown resident Jarrad Gibson in Peoria.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department arrested a second suspect accused of burglarizing and attacking a homeowner while pretending to be a gas company employee.

Peoria police said the incident happened at a home near 75th Avenue and Cactus Road on April 17.

Officers on April 28 arrested 25-year-old Youngtown resident Jarrad Gibson in Peoria, police said.

A second suspect, Garrison Peters, 32, was taken into custody on April 20 in Glendale.

According to police, Peters and Gibson knocked on the victim's front door wearing yellow reflective vests and said they worked for the gas company. The men then forced their way into the home and assaulted the victim.

Following the assault, the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim's home was burglarized, and his truck stolen by the two men, police said.

Police said Peters and Gibson were booked on the following charges: armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft of means of transportation and first-degree burglary.

