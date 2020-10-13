PD: 73-year-old charged with first degree murder after shooting sister in Scottsdale

Scottsdale police say William Lokay shot Nancy Arnold, his sister, on Sept. 5 in their Scottsdale home and then turned the gun on himself, but lived.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 73-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge after shooting and killing his 78-year-old sister in their Scottsdale home last month.

Scottsdale police say William Lokay shot Nancy Arnold, his sister, on Sept. 5 in their home near 68th Street and Indian School Road.

After shooting Arnold, Lokay turned the gun on himself and tried to kill himself, police say.

Scottsdale police officers responded to the home for a welfare check after friends reported not seeing them in days. Arnold was found dead and Lokay was alive but severely injured.

Lokay was transported to the hospital and he was released Tuesday. Upon release, police arrested Lokay.