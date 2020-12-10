Suspect facing 19 felonies after violent crime spree through Mesa and Chandler

Guillermo Reyes, 34, is accused of committing multiple armed robberies, stealing cars and aggravated assaults over the course of four days.

MESA, Ariz. — A man was arrested after police say he committed a violent crime spree through Mesa and Chandler.

Guillermo Reyes, 34, is accused of committing multiple armed robberies, stealing cars and assaulting several victims over the course of four days.

Police say the crimes happened between September 29 and October 2. In one instance, Reyes allegedly shot at two people inside a car outside a Mesa restaurant.

About 30 minutes later, Reyes carjacked a different victim at gunpoint and drove off in their Mercedes, police say.

Over the course of the spree, police say Reyes carjacked a total of five vehicles after threatening victims with a handgun and attempted to steal another one that was broken down.

Detectives tracked Reyes down to a hotel room in Chandler last Friday.