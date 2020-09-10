Ride share driver allegedly fires gun during confrontation with passengers in Phoenix

The driver allegedly threatened to spray the passengers with disinfectant. And the driver reportedly pulled out a gun and shot one round towards the ground.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a ride share driver accused of discharging a gun during a confrontation with passengers.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Alma School Road and Loop 202 just before 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies found two people who said they were passengers of a ride share service.

During the ride the passengers and driver argued. The driver pulled off the freeway at Alma School Road and stopped the car.

The passengers got out of the car and a confrontation ensued.

The shot ricocheted and hit one of the passengers in the leg, deputies said. The person received minor injuries, but was patched up at the scene.

The driver left the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies have not contacted the driver.