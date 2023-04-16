PD: Motorcyclist fatally shot in Mesa

Police said that 42-year-old Arron Hendricks was found lying next to his motorcycle with a gunshot wound near Sossaman Road and Main Street.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa homicide detectives are searching for suspects in the killing of 42-year-old Arron Hendricks, who was found shot beside his motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

Officers reportedly found Hendricks lying in the roadway at the intersection of Sossaman Road and Main Street.

First responders took Hendricks to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that Hendricks was shot by a person in a red passenger car, which was last seen fleeing eastbound on Main Street.

Homicide detectives with the Mesa Police Department are currently investigating the shooting, and are asking that anyone with information on the suspect contact the department at 480-644-2211, or reach out through Silent Witness.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

