Motions filed to combine Chad and Lori Daybell's cases for trial

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are both in jail on charges connected to the disappearance and death of her children.

The state of Idaho is requesting to join the criminal cases of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell in Fremont County, Idaho.

In two motions, filed for each defendant, the state asks for a joinder of the cases and that the couple be tried together as co-defendants.

Documents show the motions were filed "based on the fact the charges against the Defendant and the Co-defendant allege they participated in the same act or series of acts and conspired to commit the alleged acts or series of acts."

Lori's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, had been missing for months until investigators found their bodies buried on Chad Daybell's property in June.

The children disappeared shortly after Lori moved them to Idaho in September 2019. She moved to Idaho from Arizona, where she'd been living with her kids and then-husband Charles Vallow. In July 2019, Chandler Police say Lori's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles. That case is still under investigation.

Investigators say they were able to locate the children's bodies on Chad Daybell's property in Fremont County, Idaho after tracing cell phone data from Alex Cox's device. Alex Cox died suddenly in December 2019 at his home in Gilbert. The medical examiner ruled he died from natural causes, but Gilbert Police say the case is still open.

Records show that Chad and Lori married in November 2019, about two weeks after Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell died in their home. Tammy's death is currently under investigation.

After the children were found, Chad Daybell was charged with four felony counts connected to conspiracy and destroying evidence.

Lori had been in jail in Idaho since March, facing charges for deserting her children. She was arrested in Hawaii in late February after defying a court order to produce her children and extradited back to Idaho in early March. After JJ and Tylee's bodies were found, she was also charged with conspiracy charges.

Last month, Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His trial is currently scheduled for January 2021. Lori Vallow Daybell is set to be arraigned next week.