Michael Turney released from police custody after Monday acquittal of murder charges

Michael Turney was acquitted Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court of murdering his teenage stepdaughter. He was released Tuesday morning.

PHOENIX — Michael Turney was released from police custody Tuesday morning following an acquittal on Monday. He had been accused of murdering his stepdaughter 22 years ago.

Prosecutors charged Michael, 75, with second-degree murder, arguing he sought to control his stepdaughter, Alissa Turney, before murdering her. The defendant allegedly spent years recording conversations, calls and videos around the Turney family's home, prosecutors said.

But the defense made a Rule 20 motion, arguing the state had failed to present enough substantial evidence to support a conviction. The judge granted the defense's motion, resulting in an acquittal.

Turney's counsel had previously objected to how prosecutors introduced "irrelevant" evidence at the trial that painted the defendant as "a bad father and pervert so he must have killed his daughter."

Alissa disappeared in May 2001 after finishing her junior year at Paradise Valley High School. Her family members found a note in her room alleging she was going to California. Alissa's body was never found.

His acquittal and release comes after a month-long court battle that began in June, roughly 22 years after Alissa's murder.

