Michael Turney acquitted of stepdaughter's murder

A Maricopa County judge granted a motion from Turney's counsel to acquit the defendant before the jury could make a verdict.

PHOENIX — Michael Turney was acquitted Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court of murdering his teenage stepdaughter.

Alissa Turney disappeared in May 2001 after finishing her junior year at Paradise Valley High School. Her family members found a note in her room alleging she was going to California. Her body was never found.

Prosecutors charged Michael, 75, with second-degree murder, arguing he sought to control Alissa before murdering her. The defendant allegedly spent years recording conversations, calls and videos around the Turney family's home, prosecutors said.

But the defense made a Rule 20 motion, arguing the state had failed to present enough substantial evidence to support a conviction. The judge granted the defense's motion, resulting in an acquittal.

Turney's counsel had previously made objections to how prosecutors introduced "irrelevant" evidence at the trial that painted the defendant as "a bad father and pervert so he must have killed his daughter."

Turney pleaded guilty in 2010 to possessing 26 pipe bombs officials found in his Phoenix home during their investigation into Alissa's disappearance, according to the FBI.