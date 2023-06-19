More than two decades later, a father goes on trial for murdering his adopted daughter

Michael Turney faces second-degree murder charges in the death of his 17-year-old adoptive daughter Alissa Turney

PHOENIX — Jury selection will start Monday morning for a man charged in the killing of his daughter who disappeared back in 2001.

Arrested in 2020, Michael Turney faces second-degree murder charges in the death of 17-year-old Alissa Turney, his adopted daughter.

Alissa, a junior at Paradise Valley High School, disappeared in May 2001 and has not been seen since.

Investigators said her father was the last person to see her before she vanished.

It was believed Alissa ran away after a handwritten note was found in her room saying she intended to go to California.

Alissa's sister, Sarah Turney, became suspicious and thought that her father might know more than he was letting on.

Sarah spent years looking into what happened to Alissa, devoting herself to bringing justice to her sister.

She gathered evidence, put up billboards, created a podcast, and made Tiktok videos to bring attention to the case.

Finally, Michael Turney was arrested and charged in the case.

12News spoke to Sarah following her father’s 2020 arrest.

"I’ve been crying and trying not to cry but thank you because I couldn't have done this without each and every one of you without you guys caring so much and sharing her story.”

Alissa’s body has never been found. The trial is set to get underway on July 6.

