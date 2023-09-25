Investigation underway after Mesa police fatally shoot man during domestic violence call

The incident happened Sunday night near Horne and Main streets.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after Mesa police were involved in a shooting that left a man dead overnight.

The Mesa Police Department said the incident happened Sunday night at a home near Horne and Main streets. Officers were initially called to a separate home in the area for reports of a domestic violence incident, police on scene told 12News.

Officers made contact with the man involved, and that's when the shooting occurred, police said.

Details about the shooting are limited at this time, and authorities expect the investigation to take several hours.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.