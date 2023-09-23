Chandler woman facing charges of animal and elder abuse after 55 dog removed from home

April McLaughlin, who ran an animal rescue out of her Chandler home, was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at the house.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Details that include dead puppies in a freezer, feces-covered dogs, and the seizure of dozens of suffering animals have been revealed in court documents released in an alleged animal cruelty case in Chandler.

The case also turned into an investigation of elder abuse after documents also revealed that an elderly woman lived in the now condemned home with her daughter, April McLaughlin, who is facing criminal charges in the case.

McLaughlin's charges include:

55 counts of animal abuse-neglect which is a class one misdemeanor.

55 counts of cruelty to animals-failure to provide medical care which is also a class one misdemeanor.

One count of vulnerable adult abuse, which is a class two felony.

McLaughlin, who ran an animal rescue out of her Chandler home, was arrested on Friday after a search warrant was conducted at the house.

The search followed multiple calls and reports from concerned neighbors about smells coming from the home and hoarding conditions.

On Sept. 9, the Arizona Humane Society attempted to conduct a welfare check. McLaughlin denied access to the home.

"Upon arrival, AHS (Arizona Humane Society) noticed an odor of urine and feces near the front door and noticed a large cluster of flies near the front door," the document states.

Investigators could see into the backyard of the home and noticed "disabled and fully mobile dogs." One dog named Butters had visible ribs showing. Another dog had open wounds on its back legs.

On Sept. 12, AHS investigators again visited McLaughlin. They saw more dogs in need of medical attention.

"Some of the dogs had the following concerns: lameness in their legs, head tilt with potential neu rological concerns, exposed raw skin due to dragging, and some without water," investigators noted.

Investigators asked to see the dogs inside the home. They found 10-15 wire crates, stacked on top of each other with dogs in them.

Investigators said there were 25-30 dogs visible inside the home, not including those in rooms with closed doors.

On Sept. 19, AHS investigators came for another visit. They noted more dogs in need of medical attention.

"Two of the dogs had bandages on their hind legs to cover their wounds. Another dog was not kept away from the other dogs even though he potentially had kennel cough due to a cough. Another dog was laying laterally in his own feces," investigators noted in part.

Investigators were not allowed inside the home by McLaughlin. She did surrender two dogs to investigators.

On Sept. 22, a search warrant was signed allowing investigators to enter the house.

They wanted to locate animals "in need of imminent medical attention and treatment."

There was also concern after it was found that McLaughlin's mother lived in the home and might not be able to care for herself.

"Entry was made into the home and the overwhelming smell of ammonia, feces and urine was so strong that the fire department was called to test the air quali ty," documents revealed.

Documents further detailed conditions in the home.

"Several crates were stack[ed] with animals inside. The animals were sitting or laying on puppy pads and towels that were caked with urine and fe ces. None of the animals had access to water in home, in the backyard or inside the crates. The ground and walls of the residence were covered in urine and fe ces."

Additionally, the bedrooms inside the home were found to be filled with dogs.

During the search, investigators found 55 live dogs and the bodies of five puppies stuffed in a freezer.

The majority of the dogs "were in need of immediate medical attention due to the various injuries to their limbs, paws, tails, eyes, mouth, hind quarters and genitals."

McLaughlin's mother was found sitting on the couch inside the home. She told investigators she has slept on the cough for the past three years because the bedrooms of the home were used to house dogs.

The woman said she had moved in with her daughter in 2020 after suffering a stroke.

According to documents, the woman is not under the care of a doctor and has not seen a healthcare provider for at least six months.

Additionally, the woman said McLaughlin has control of all of her finances and is the only one with access to her bank account.

"April knowingly obtained a POA on her mother to con trol her finances and restrict her from accessing them," the documents said.

The woman's social security benefits were being used to pay for the mortgage and groceries. The home was found to have "insufficient food."

The woman also did not have access to a phone.

"April has knowingly, for the past three years, placed her mother in circumstances likely to produce death or serious physical injury," the document said.

An analysis of hazardous material concluded that the levels of ammonia in the home were too high for anyone to inhale.

"April knowingly placed her mother in serious physical harm by keeping her inside the residence."

After the dogs were taken from the house, construction crews boarded up the house and the doors were locked. A fence was also put up.

"The residence was ultimately condemned due to the extreme safety concerns," the document said.

