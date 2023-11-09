Suspect in custody after leading police on chase throughout the Valley

The Mesa Police Department confirmed officers were following a stolen vehicle.

MESA, Ariz. — A suspect driving a stolen vehicle led police on a miles-long chase through the Valley Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen in the area of Broadway and Valencia at the Mesa/Tempe border.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but it fled, police said.

Police said the Mesa Police Air Unit continued to follow the vehicle from above and called out the vehicle's location to officers on the ground.

"Officers attempted to follow for a brief period but the Mesa Police Air Unit was able to eventually get eyes on the vehicle so officers on the ground backed off," police said.

Police said the vehicle traveled into Tempe and Scottsdale while fleeing police.

Sky12 captured video of the silver-colored SUV driving through several stop signs and traffic lights, at points nearly colliding with other vehicles on the roadway.

In Sky12's footage, the suspect could be seen jumping out of the vehicle and running into the Independence Hotel on Pima Road. After a few minutes, police arrived, and went inside the building. The handcuffed suspect was eventually brought out of the building by police officers.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

