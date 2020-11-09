Mesa man accused of killing his wife

Mesa police entered the couple's home finding the body of the deceased wife and the suspect passed out ahead of arrest

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Police Department arrested a local man suspected of killing his wife on Thursday evening.

Vincent Marcus, 76, is accused of killing his wife, 81, after police performed a wellness check at their home and found her body, police said.

The police report said that Marcus was passed out in the bathroom when officers entered the home. Marcus said he and his wife had an argument on what he believed was Wednesday, Sept. 2, which resulted in her death, the report said.

Police performed witness interviews and an autopsy to determine that the date of death was likely not Sept. 2 but Aug. 27.

The police report also mentioned that domestic violence had been reported in May.