Teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old in Pinal County

Benjamin Villa, 15, Emilio Acosta, 14, and Genaro Acosta, 16, were remanded in adult court and face first degree murder charges, according to investigators.

STANFIELD, Ariz. — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested three teens in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old last week in Stanfield.

Benjamin Villa, 15, Emilio Acosta, 14, and Genaro Acosta, 16, were remanded in adult court and face first degree murder charges, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Isaac Rosales, 16, was pronounced dead at the hospital after a confrontation that turned into a shooting. The incident occurred at a residence on North Baylor Way around midnight on Sept. 1.