Suspect arrested after deadly beating of a man in Phoenix

Police said a fight broke out between 31-year-old Jose Pinon and the victim near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday night.

PHOENIX — A man is in jail accused of beating another person to death on Monday night, according to Phoenix police.

Police said a fight broke out between 31-year-old Jose Pinon and the victim near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue around 8 p.m.

Pinon was seen beating the man, 58-year-old Randy Suell, with an object before fleeing the scene, police said.

Suell later died after being rushed to a hospital with blunt force trauma, officials added.

The circumstances behind the fight or if the two knew each other before the incident is under investigation.