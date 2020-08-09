Suspect arrested after deadly beating of a man in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is in jail accused of beating another person to death on Monday night, according to Phoenix police.
Police said a fight broke out between 31-year-old Jose Pinon and the victim near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue around 8 p.m.
Pinon was seen beating the man, 58-year-old Randy Suell, with an object before fleeing the scene, police said.
Suell later died after being rushed to a hospital with blunt force trauma, officials added.
The circumstances behind the fight or if the two knew each other before the incident is under investigation.
Pinon was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail for homicide.