Medical courier attacked at Valley urgent care by robber, police say

A 57-year-old man was shot by a robber Monday night outside an urgent care facility as the victim was attempting to pick up lab specimens.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A courier is in critical condition after they were shot by an armed robber Monday night at an urgent care facility in Tolleson.

The 57-year-old courier was attempting to pick up lab specimens from the facility near McDowell Road and 99th Avenue when an unknown man attacked him at about 9:30 p.m., the Tolleson Police Department said.

The suspect allegedly held a gun to the victim's head and demanded money before shooting the courier in the stomach.

Police said the victim's undergone surgery and is currently in critical condition.

The suspect was masked and wearing all black at the time of the incident. Police said Tuesday investigators are still searching for him.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.