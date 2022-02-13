Two fatal shootings reported in same Phoenix neighborhood

A man was allegedly shot by his brother Saturday near McDowell Road and 40th Street. Less than a day later, another man was fatally shot about a mile away.

PHOENIX — Two men were fatally shot not far from each other near McDowell Road and 40th Street in two separate incidents reported within 24 hours.

The first incident was reported to Phoenix police Saturday afternoon in the 4500 block of East McDowell Road. Officers were told two brothers had gotten into an argument and one of them fired a gun at the other.

Dameon Glover, 18, was identified as the brother who succumbed to his injuries.

On Sunday at about 10:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to another shooting in the 1200 block of 36th Street, about a mile west from Saturday's incident.

Police said a 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Investigators have not yet released his identity.

If anyone has further information on the shootings, they're encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) if they wish to remain anonymous.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.