Valley 'vigilante' tracks down friend's stolen bike, shoots suspected thief

A social media campaign to find a stolen motorcycle ended with a Tempe man allegedly shooting the suspected thief and getting arrested by police.

PHOENIX — A Tempe man was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of confronting and shooting a man suspected of stealing his friend's motorcycle.

Cole Versteegh, 27, was arrested by Phoenix police after he admitted to shooting a man he believes stole his friend's bike a few days earlier. Versteegh told police he shot the man in self-defense near 9th Street and Roosevelt Road because the suspected thief had been holding a screwdriver.

"Approximately 10 feet away, the defendant claimed the victim had used his right hand to reach into the back-right waistband area," a police report states. "(Versteegh) felt afraid the victim was pulling a weapon out and would injure him so the defendant pulled out his handgun..."

Court records show Versteegh called 911 and remained on the scene until officers arrived.

The man was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery, police said.

The situation began on Jan. 28 after Versteegh's friend reported their motorcycle had been stolen in Tempe. The friend started posting information on social media about the theft, asking friends to keep an eye out for the stolen bike.

A Facebook friend notified the owner they saw the motorcycle near 9th Street and Roosevelt Road. The owner informed other friends, including Versteegh, the bike might be at this location, police said.

Versteegh told investigators he came to that neighborhood to confront the man and take back the motorcycle.

A witness told police they saw the victim attempting to drive away from Versteegh when he was shot multiple times and collapsed to the ground. The witness then saw Versteegh pick up the motorcycle and move it across the street, records show.

Phoenix police have filed a charge of aggravated assault against the defendant.

Phoenix police had no further details involving the motorcycle theft and the victim's alleged involvement in that crime.

