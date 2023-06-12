Gilbert police looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

Police are searching for 33-year-old Paris Dushawn Drake Greer after he allegedly threatened someone with a gun and fled from a home near Lindsay and Germann roads.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are searching for 33-year-old Paris Dushawn Drake Greer after he threatened a person with a gun and evaded police overnight on Monday.

Officers were called to the home near Lindsay and Germann roads for a welfare check after the caller told police that Drake Greer had threatened someone in the home with a firearm.

When officers arrived, witnesses left the house and "confirmed the alleged threat to on-scene officers." After police negotiators failed to get in touch with Drake Greer, the Gilbert Police Department SWAT team entered and searched the home, but were unable to find him.

Police said that Drake Greer is considered armed and dangerous, and has a "fully extraditable out-of-state warrant" for robbery charges.

Anyone with information on Drake Greer's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.

