Phoenix police looking for suspect in woman's shooting death

The victim was shot and killed on April 9, near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road, police say

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have released a video of a "person of interest" in a deadly shooting that happened in April.

Police are hoping the public can help them identify and locate the individual.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the individual seen in the video below is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Luisa Hendricsen.

Police said Hendricsen was shot in the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. She was found in a parking lot just after midnight on April 9.

According to police, the suspect is of a thin build and was wearing a black hooded jacket, black face mask, distressed skinny jeans, and black and white high-top Nike shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.