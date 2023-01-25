MCSO arrests suspect for multiple sex crimes

The 30-year-old suspect has been connected to sex crimes committed against juveniles, the Sheriff's Office said.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect accused of committing multiple sex crimes against juveniles.

Jess Rodriguez, 30, was taken into custody by MCSO on Saturday after a months-long investigation allegedly connected Rodriguez to multiple offenses.

The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met on social media. MCSO said Rodriguez has also been accused of abusing a 19-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.

"Crimes against children remain a top priority for the Sheriff’s Office,” said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone in a statement. “This shows exceptional work by multijurisdictional agencies to get a child predator off our streets.”

Rodriguez is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, and child molestation.

