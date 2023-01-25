Missing girls who ran away from local group home found dead in Mesa water basin

Police said the two teenagers had been reported as runaways from a local group home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — Two teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin Saturday night, the Mesa Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to a basin in the 5800 block of East Southern Avenue at about 6 p.m. Saturday. The officers reported finding the bodies of two teenage girls in the water.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

The deceased girls have been identified as 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar and 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers. Investigators are still trying to determine how they died.

Both of them were reported as runaways on Jan. 7 from a nearby group home in Mesa.

Anyone with information about the case can call 480-644-2211.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated the girls were found Sunday night. Police later corrected their statement, clarifying that they were actually found Saturday night.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed