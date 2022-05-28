Hit-and-run kills man in Mesa, police searching for suspect

The victim was on foot when they were hit around 1 a.m., Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

MESA, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Mesa.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened on University Drive just east of 54th street when a man walking near the curb was struck by an unknown vehicle. The man died of his injuries on the scene, MCSO said.

There is little information on the vehicle responsible for the collision. The sheriff's office said it's likely damaged on the passenger side.

A paint chip found on the scene likely matches the vehicle's color.

MCSO is asking for help in gathering information about this collision.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.