Man killed in Laveen, police searching for leads

Phoenix police said that they found the man "critically injured" near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for information after a man was killed in Laveen early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road for reports that a man was lying on the ground bleeding, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man was found with "critical injuries," although police did not specify the exact nature of the injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The man was not identified in the initial release.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation, and anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Silent Witness.

