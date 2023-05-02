PD: Man shot in road rage incident in west Phoenix, suspect on the loose

The man told officers during the altercation, the suspect fired multiple times at his vehicle, striking him.

PHOENIX — A man is hospitalized after an apparent road rage incident in west Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, according to Phoenix police.

Police said officers were called to the 75th Avenue and McDowell Road area around 12:45 p.m. to investigate a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man told officers he was driving in his vehicle when he got into an altercation with a man in another car.

The man told officers during the altercation, the suspect fired multiple times at his vehicle, striking him.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

