Casa Grande PD: Woman under arrest after hitting and killing boyfriend with vehicle during argument

The Casa Grande Police Department said Shelly Shears, 51, has been arrested in connection to the death of her boyfriend, Billy Stephens, 59.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A woman has been arrested in Casa Grande after she reportedly hit and killed her boyfriend with a vehicle following an argument, according to authorities.

Stephens was found Saturday morning with "significant trauma" lying in the roadway near Cottonwood Lane and Pinal Avenue just before 8:40 a.m., police said.

According to police, first responders flew Stephens to a Phoenix hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

"Detectives discovered significant evidence to determine Shears and Stephens were in a verbal argument prior to her striking him with her vehicle," police said.

Shears is facing a charge of 2nd-degree murder. She has been booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

