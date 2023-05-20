Scooter rider killed in hit-and-run crash in central Phoenix

Phoenix police said the crash happened on Saturday just after 10:15 a.m., near 36th Street and Thomas Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who left the scene of a deadly crash involving a scooter in Central Phoenix, according to authorities.

Phoenix police have identified the man who died in the crash as Leif Chapin, 34.

Police said the crash happened on Saturday just after 10:15 a.m., near 36th Street and Thomas Road.

According to police, officers responding to the crash found Chapin, the scooter's rider with serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The second vehicle involved in the incident left the scene of the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTEGO) and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.