ADOT worker hit by truck, killed near Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Arizona — An ADOT sub-contractor was hit and killed while working at a construction site on Interstate 10 near Guadalupe early Thursday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.
The worker, whose identity has yet to be released by authorities, was driving a boom lift out of the closed I-10 lanes and crossed the open lanes attempting to get on the right shoulder, DPS troopers said. A semi-truck hit the boom lift and threw the worker from the safety cage.
The worker was pronounced dead after they were transported to a local hospital, the department said.
Authorities haven't said whether speed or impairment were involved in the incident.
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.
Latest Arizona news
Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.