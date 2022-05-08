Man dead after alleged money dispute turns into Phoenix shooting, police say

Officers found a 23-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A man died at a hospital overnight after an Ahwatukee shooting late Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Thomas Marble, died from a gunshot wound to the chest after being transported to a local hospital, the department said.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 44th Street and Windsong Drive and found Marble on the ground, police said. Witnesses told the officers that they heard multiple gunshots before seeing Marble on the ground.

One man has been detained for being involved in the shooting, officers said. Police have not yet arrested anyone for the shooting.

Investigators have learned that the shooting was the result of a money dispute, the department said. Officers are still working the scene and questioning witnesses.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest details.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.