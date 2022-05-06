Suspect attacks two people at Valley business, kills one of them

Phoenix police say Rodrigo Zamora Valenzuela attacked a man and a woman with a knife Thursday afternoon at a business near 27th Avenue and Jackson Street.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of attacking two people -- killing one of them -- at a business near 27th Avenue and Jackson Street.

The attack occurred Thursday at about noon and allegedly involved 29-year-old Rodrigo Zamora Valenzuela assaulting a man and a woman with a knife at the Pull-N-Save Self-Service Auto Parts store.

A third person sustained a minor injury during the attack, police said.

The man and woman were quickly transported to the hospital for critical injuries. Police said the man, identified as 46-year-old Jeffrey Matteson, died from his wounds and the woman is currently in stable condition.

Officers quickly located Valenzuela and booked him into jail for one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Valenzuela allegedly told police he had snorted methamphetamine earlier that day and attacked the victims because voices told him they were "evil," court records show.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.