Man fatally shot on south Phoenix roadside, police searching for information

Police have released little information about the shooting, but said that it happened Saturday night near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Detectives are searching for information after a man was fatally shot on a south Phoenix roadside Saturday night around 11:35 p.m.

The shooting happened at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, Phoenix police said. Officers arrived at the area to find a man in his mid-20s on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders took the man to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives were called to the scene to "look for surveillance video and process the crime scene."

At this time police are still looking for a suspect, and no arrests have been made. Police have not released descriptions of possible suspects or more details on what led up to the shooting.

The Phoenix Police Department is asking that anyone with information on the shooting call Phoenix Police or contact Silent Witness.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.