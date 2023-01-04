Phoenix police investigating shooting incident involving an officer

According to police, the shooting happened Saturday night in the area of 14th Street and Bell Road.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a police officer in north Phoenix.

Police said no officers have been injured.

The suspect is currently receiving medical treatment, according to police.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they released by police.

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 14th Street and Bell Road. PIO will be responding. There are no injuries to officers and the suspect is down. Media staging information to follow. pic.twitter.com/x1MkHDPgPY — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 2, 2023

