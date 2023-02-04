Shooting at BoSa Donuts leaves customer, employee hurt

Mesa police said that a man entered the donut store and shot an employee, then a customer early Sunday morning.

MESA, Ariz. — A customer and an employee at a Valley donut store are recovering in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. Mesa police are still looking for the accused shooter.

Police said that the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. at a BoSa Donuts near Dobson and McDowell Roads in Mesa. An unknown man entered the store and shot an employee before shooting a customer in the store.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries, and are at a local hospital, police said.

Mesa police said they don't have a suspect in custody, but officers are "following up on investigative leads."

Police did not provide further details on a motive of what led up to the shooting.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.