PHOENIX — Police announced on Saturday that the man who was shot outside of a bar in Phoenix on Friday has died, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

43-year-old Charles Porter was rushed to the hospital after he was shot, officials said.

Witnesses told police that an argument outside a bar near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Road turned into a fight and only ended when the suspect shot the Porter just after midnight.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Mitchell, police said.

Mitchell allegedly assaulted a 50-year-old man in the bar, according to detectives. Porter confronted Mitchell about the assault, an argument ensued, and Mitchell ended up shooting Porter.

Police arrested Mitchell on probable cause for murder and assault, according to police

