PHOENIX — A man was rushed to the hospital early Saturday after he was shot outside a Phoenix bar.

Witnesses told police that an argument outside a bar near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Road turned into a fight and only ended when the suspect shot the man just after midnight.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was sent to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. Police say the suspect stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Police will stay around the area as the investigation continues.

Related:

- Phoenix police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

- Police arrest man for July 2019 murder in Tempe

- 2 men injured after shooting in west Phoenix