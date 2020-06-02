PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Investigators say a 65-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex near Glendale and 17th avenues around 7 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers spoke with a woman at the scene.

They do not have suspect information.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.

