Man charged with money laundering in Nogales ICE investigation

The man allegedly deposited over $170,000 into a bank account to conceal who the money was going to, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

NOGALES, Ariz. — A man is facing charges of second-degree money laundering after a probe was completed by Nogales's U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations office.

The man, identified as Marco Antonio Martinez Sanchez, was charged for allegedly depositing $172,423 into a bank account in order to hide who the money was actually going to, ICE said. The reported money laundering took place between Dec. 29, 2017, and July 12, 2018.

Assistant Attorney General Sabrina Lochner is prosecuting this case, a press release stated.

"HSI is...responsible for investigating transnational crime and threats, specifically those criminal organizations that exploit the global infrastructure through which international trade, travel, and finance move," the press release said.

No other details, including the identities of the people the money was reportedly going to or how Sanchez was arrested, were shared.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

