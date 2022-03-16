Fentanyl pills found hidden inside crockpot at Arizona border, CBP says

The port director in Nogales tweeted out photos of an alleged smuggler attempting to hide thousands of fentanyl pills inside a crockpot.

NOGALES, Ariz. — A suspected drug smuggler got "roasted" Tuesday after officials reported finding thousands of fentanyl pills concealed in their crockpot at the Arizona border.

Their plan came to a boiling point as they attempted to cross through the port of entry in Nogales and were stopped by Customs and Border Protection officials.

According to Port Director Michael Humphries, officers discovered 130,000 fentanyl pills concealed inside the crockpot.

It looks like the suspect's dish was still simmering as officers extracted the little blue bills out of the kitchen appliance.

CBP didn't disclose the smuggler's identity, but they're surely stewing with anxiety after getting caught.

UNIQUE CONCEALMENT METHOD: @CBP Officers at the Port of Nogales are always hard at work! Yesterday Officers discovered over 130,000 fentanyl tablets hidden within a crockpot. Thank you #CBP Nogales Officers for intercepting this unusual concealment method! pic.twitter.com/2Y8FYlVtl8 — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 17, 2022

