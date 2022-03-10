Human smuggling operation investigated near Arizona-Mexico border

Authorities in Mexico have recently arrested six people suspected of helping to smuggle migrants into Arizona.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said six arrest warrants were executed last week after completing an investigation with Mexican authorities into human smuggling organizations operating in Nogales, Sonora.

The six suspects have been identified as Arturo Tienda-Garcia, Jose Guadalupe Tienda-Garcia, Gilberto Escalante-Osuna, Uriel Cruz-Tienda, Cristal Tolentino-Hernandez, and Alfonso Sotelo-Contreras.

“Border security is less about erecting barriers between nations, and more about increasing cooperation among neighbors,” said Gary Restaino, U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona. “This operation is a stellar example of what can be accomplished when U.S. and Mexican authorities work together across the border."

Border crossings have been escalating in recent months, which has prompted local officials to ask federal authorities for help in stemming the flow of migrants.

Officials have said more than 1.7 million migrants were encountered at the southern border in the last fiscal year, which is more than the past two years combined. In October 2021, there were more than 164,000 encounters at the southern border, a 128% increase from October 2020.

