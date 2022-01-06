Man arrested after shooting, killing his mom in Ahwatukee, police say

The woman was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A man was taken into custody after telling officers he shot his mother Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man, 33-year-old Robert Kistner, called police and told them his mom had been shot and she was dying, the department said. Kistner came outside with his hands up when officers arrived at the scene and told them he had shot his mom twice.

Officers put Kistner into handcuffs and found his mom, 60-year-old Monique Kistner, unresponsive inside the home, police said. She was moved out of the house by Phoenix Fire Department personnel where she was pronounced dead.

Kistner has been charged with first-degree murder and has been booked into Maricopa County jail, the department said.

Police have yet to release information of the events leading up to the shooting. The investigation at the home near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.