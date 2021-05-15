Man arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault of Valley woman, court documents show

The man, 24-year-old Salki Adili, drove a woman to his apartment where he took her phone and sexually assaulted her, Maricopa County Court Documents show.

PHOENIX — A Valley man has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman earlier this month, Maricopa County court documents show.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Salki Adili, met the victim at a local Food City and initiated conversations, according to court documents. The two exchanged Snapchat information.

Adili contacted the victim on May 7 to go out on a date with him, the documents say. The victim agreed, but said it had to happen at her apartment. He then arrived at the victim's residence and convinced her to go out with him. The victim agreed to get a drink with him at a gas station.

He drove her to his apartment instead, according to the documents. Adili took the victim's phone and removed the SIM card while threatening to smash the phone if the victim didn't cooperate. He then led her inside the apartment where, documents say, he proceeded to sexually assault her.

Adili told the victim that he lived in Los Angeles and was leaving the next morning, the documents say. He then took her back to her apartment and gave her back her cellphone, after forcing her to delete his contact information and messages.

The following day, the victim went back to the area Adili took her, found his car, and took a photo of the license plate, court documents say. Police were able to identify Adili as the car's owner and the victim later picked Adili out of a lineup.

Adili denied knowing the victim and having sex with the victim to police, the documents said.

Adili is facing two counts of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping, according to court documents.

Up to Speed